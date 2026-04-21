Harvey Weinstein retrial begins, prosecutors cite abuse of power
Harvey Weinstein is back in court for a retrial on a 2013 rape charge, after the last jury couldn't agree on a verdict.
Prosecutors say Weinstein used his Hollywood power for sexual misconduct, with assistant district attorney Candace White calling the case one about "This case will come down to power, to control and to manipulation,"
The #MeToo movement's impact is front and center as the trial gets under way.
Defense cites communications with Jessica Mann
Weinstein's lawyer argues the encounter was consensual, describing it as "about consent, about choice and about regret."
His team points to ongoing communication between Weinstein and accuser Jessica Mann after the alleged incident as evidence.
Mann says she met Weinstein while seeking career opportunities in 2013 and accuses him of forcing her into a sexual act in a Manhattan hotel room.
The retrial is expected to last about four weeks.