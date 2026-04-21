Harvey Weinstein retrial begins, prosecutors cite abuse of power Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Harvey Weinstein is back in court for a retrial on a 2013 rape charge, after the last jury couldn't agree on a verdict.

Prosecutors say Weinstein used his Hollywood power for sexual misconduct, with assistant district attorney Candace White calling the case one about "This case will come down to power, to control and to manipulation,"

The #MeToo movement's impact is front and center as the trial gets under way.