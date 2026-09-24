Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years behind bars
What's the story
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. After nine years, an overturned conviction, and two mistrials, the New York chapter of his legal battle has finally come to a close, a significant end to the case that helped spark the global #MeToo movement. Unless he successfully appeals again, Weinstein will serve his time under this new sentence in New York.
Health concerns
Next steps for Weinstein's legal battles
The 74-year-old has been battling several health issues, including diabetes, chronic myeloid leukemia, and significant mobility problems.
He will next face resentencing in California for raping and sexually assaulting Italian model-actor Evgeniya Chernyshova at a Los Angeles hotel in 2013.
Judge Curtis Farber, who handed Weinstein the 15-year sentence in NYC, said it will be up to California to decide if the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.
Court statement
'I live with many regrets,' Weinstein said
In court, Weinstein complained about the "torturous" conditions he's been living under as a prisoner on Rikers Island.
He said he feels that he is "being denied basic human rights" and treated "worse" than an animal.
He also used his time to express regret for his actions, saying, "I live with many regrets and sincerely apologize to anyone I may have hurt with my actions."
However, he still maintained his innocence.
Victim's statement
Haley's emotional statement and prosecution's request for longer sentence
Haley, who testified against Weinstein at the two trials, gave an emotional statement in court.
She described the "draining and unpleasant process" of testifying, which made her feel like she was the one on trial.
Meanwhile, Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg had asked for a 20-year sentence plus five years of post-release supervision, arguing that 20 years "is the only appropriate punishment" because Weinstein hasn't shown any remorse.
Defense argument
Judge's scathing remarks on Weinstein's downfall
Weinstein's lawyers asked for a nine-year sentence, citing his health problems.
Before sentencing, Judge Farber said Weinstein will be remembered not just for his films but also for his link to the #MeToo movement.
He added that Weinstein took advantage of Haley's dreams of Hollywood success.
"You had it all," Farber said. "Your legacy could have been cemented with greatness. But you threw it all away by assaulting Miriam Haley."