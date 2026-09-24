Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years behind bars

In court, Weinstein complained about the "torturous" conditions he's been living under as a prisoner on Rikers Island.

He said he feels that he is "being denied basic human rights" and treated "worse" than an animal.

He also used his time to express regret for his actions, saying, "I live with many regrets and sincerely apologize to anyone I may have hurt with my actions."

However, he still maintained his innocence.