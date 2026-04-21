Harvey Weinstein's 3rd Manhattan trial opens with Mann rape testimony
Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein's third trial kicked off this week in Manhattan, focusing on allegations that he raped actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room over 10 years ago.
The jury, seven men and five women, will decide the outcome, and Mann is once again testifying against him.
Weinstein's legal team tries new defense
Jessica Mann is the only accuser taking the stand, even though she previously testified in a 2020 case where Weinstein was convicted (that conviction was later overturned).
Now, his legal team is trying out a new defense strategy as he also awaits sentencing for another assault case.
Judge Curtis Farber is overseeing things, with the trial expected to last about two weeks.