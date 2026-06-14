Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' declared tax-free in Haryana
What's the story
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has declared the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free in the state. The decision was made after Saini attended a special screening of the movie in Chandigarh on Saturday. He described it as an inspiring cinematic experience that "should be watched by all."
Tax exemption
'Motivational films should be watched by all'
Speaking to the media, Saini said, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this tax-free in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties." The movie's lead actor Kangana Ranaut welcomed the decision and expressed hope that it would help the film reach a wider audience across Haryana.
Actor's response
Ranaut lauds CM for his efforts in empowering women
Ranaut praised Saini for his efforts in empowering women in the state. She said, "The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana." The movie also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, and Suhita Thatte, among others.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in theaters on June 12. The project is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Ranaut, Shailesh R Singh, Dhaval Gada, Babita Ashiwal, and Adi Sharma. It is competing with Main Vaapas Aaunga and Governor at the box office.