Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' declared tax-free in Haryana

Tax exemption

'Motivational films should be watched by all'

Speaking to the media, Saini said, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this tax-free in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties." The movie's lead actor Kangana Ranaut welcomed the decision and expressed hope that it would help the film reach a wider audience across Haryana.