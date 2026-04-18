Singer Masoom Sharma expresses 'regret' for obscene remarks at event

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma , who was recently embroiled in a controversy over his alleged use of obscene language at a college event in Dehradun, has now expressed deep regret. Speaking to IANS, he said, "Mujhe regret hai. Aur baar baar main uska... mujhe regret hai." "Meri aatma ko pata hai ki main kis mental, kis position main tha us time. Mujhe uska poora regret hai."

Official notice Haryana women's commission issues notice to Sharma On April 12, the Haryana State Commission for Women took cognizance of the controversy. The commission's chairperson, Renu Bhatia, had issued a formal notice directing him to appear before the panel on Saturday at 11:00am at its Panchkula, Haryana office. The alleged misconduct occurred at a recent event at DAV College, Dehradun, where Sharma used objectionable language, claiming a goon had come to kill him outside his hotel.

Apology issued Public apology issued by Sharma Sharma had earlier issued a public apology on Instagram, saying the situation escalated due to disturbances and provocation before the event. He clarified that his reaction was unintentional and expressed regret for any offense caused. However, this is reportedly not the first time he has faced allegations over his conduct at public events, intensifying scrutiny in this case.

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