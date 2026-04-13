FIR against Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma for alleged obscene remarks
What's the story
Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by the Uttarakhand Police for allegedly using abusive language during a cultural program at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun on April 10. The complaint was filed by Pranchal Nauni, a representative of the college's Satyam Shivam student organization, who claimed that Sharma's words hurt sentiments. Police Superintendent (City) Pramod Kumar confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.
Legal action
Sharma booked under multiple sections
Sharma has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 296 (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation). The Haryana State Commission for Women has also issued a formal notice, summoning the singer on April 18 at its Panchkula office.
Incident details
Multiple police complaints against Sharma
Sharma reportedly used objectionable language during his performance, referring to a goon who he claimed had come to kill him outside his hotel in Dehradun. The video of the incident went viral on social media, reportedly leading to multiple police complaints against him across the state. In response, Sharma apologized for his words, stating that they were inadvertently expressed due to stress caused by the goon's presence.
Eyewitness statement
The goon had allegedly been threatening Sharma for a week
Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, who was present on stage during the incident, said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had left around 45 minutes earlier. He attempted to take the microphone from Sharma but was pushed away. "For the past week, a gangster from Haryana had been following him and had even reached Dehradun... However, using abusive language at a temple of education is condemnable. I cannot support him for that," he said.
Career overview
Know more about the singer
Sharma is a well-known Haryanvi folk singer and composer, famous for his unique blend of traditional music with modern desi pop. He has built a massive fan following due to songs like 2 Numbari and Madam Ji, which have been especially popular in North India.