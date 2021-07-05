Has 'Four More Shots Please!' team restarted preparation for Season-3?

Four best friends might come back soon with 'Four More Shots Please!'

After two successful seasons, anticipation around the third edition of the Amazon Prime Video show Four More Shots Please! is understandably high. And it seems like the team, including lead stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J, have started preparing for it, again. They had begun shooting in March, but COVID-19 played a foul sport, bringing the filming to a halt.

Speculation

Season three suffered multiple delays due to the pandemic

A reliable source of digital shows and movies LetsOTT Global shared a picture of the main cast and wrote a cryptic caption. The words, "season - 3. shots - 4." suggested that the makers have begun the production of Four More Shots Please! Despite being announced back in May 2020, the third season suffered multiple delays in the shooting schedule due to the pandemic.

Twitter Post

Are the girls back on shooting floors?

Interview

Kulhari aka Anjana gave an insight into the schedule

Even though the team is yet to begin production, probably, the date isn't far. Kulhari, who plays a divorced single mother Anjana in the show, spoke about their upcoming schedule to a portal recently. "We are starting to shoot from August 1," she said, adding they have plans of flying abroad for a few episodes as well. Currently, the vaccination process is in progress.

Update

This time, one episode will be set, shot in Punjab

Mentioning she will be "the happiest to get to step out," the Shaadisthan actress noted in the interview that all plans are tentative for now, given the COVID-19 condition and vaccination update. Like season two saw the shooting location shift to Istanbul and Udaipur for a small arc, this time also the four friends "have one episode set and shot in Punjab."

Character

Here's what in store for Anjana in Anjana's words

When Kulhari was asked about her character's storyline, the actress gave a safe answer. Without revealing much, she said "one part of an issue" will get sorted for Anjana, while another "one pops out on the side." She promised there will be "conflict" and "drama" to look forward to. Rangita Pritish Nandy is the showrunner for the award-winning series that debuted in 2019.