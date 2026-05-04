Hashmi Patani 'Awarapan 2' arrives August 14 amid studio bids Entertainment May 04, 2026

Get ready: Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani is dropping in theaters on August 14, 2026.

The movie's already making waves as top studios like Zee Studios, AA Films, Pen Marudhar, and Jio Studios battle it out for the distribution rights.

Mukesh Bhatt is weighing all the offers right now, so we'll know soon who lands the deal.