Hashmi Patani 'Awarapan 2' arrives August 14 amid studio bids
Entertainment
Get ready: Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani is dropping in theaters on August 14, 2026.
The movie's already making waves as top studios like Zee Studios, AA Films, Pen Marudhar, and Jio Studios battle it out for the distribution rights.
Mukesh Bhatt is weighing all the offers right now, so we'll know soon who lands the deal.
Kakkar directs, Hashmi returns as Shivam
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, this sequel brings back Hashmi as Shivam Pandit and will go head-to-head at the box office with Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.
The release was pushed from April to August, which has only built up more hype.