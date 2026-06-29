Hashmi returns as gangster Shivam in intense 'Awarapan 2' teaser
Entertainment
The teaser for Awarapan 2 just dropped, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, a gangster still battling his past.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Shabana Azmi as a powerful new villain and Disha Patani in a mysterious role.
The vibe is intense, with lots of dramatic confrontations.
'Awarapan 2' opens August 14 2026
Released on the original's 19th anniversary, the teaser ends with Shivam's haunting line: 'Is baar ya to ye Awarapan khatam hoga ya main' (Either this restlessness ends this time or I do).
The movie hits theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026.
Expect remakes of fan-favorite songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, plus some cool music drops and reveals before launch.