Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' cleared UA 16+ after 9 edits
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is now officially rated UA 16+, so teens aged 16 and up can watch it with parental guidance.
The CBFC gave the green light on August 5, but only after nine edits were made to fit its guidelines.
The film hits theaters on August 14.
'Awarapan 2' adds disclaimers trims scenes
To clear certification, the movie added disclaimers about drug use and child trafficking, anti-drug messages at multiple points, plus an added anti-smoking static message.
Some violent scenes were toned down (one got cut by half), objectionable words in audio and subtitles were swapped out, and a few intense sequences were shortened.
The final runtime is just over 140 minutes, with some tweaks to the title and end credits as well.