Hashmi's ₹105cr Bollywood empire and noted bold film roles
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi isn't just known for his bold movie roles anymore. He's built a ₹105 crore empire along the way.
Famous for hits like Awarapan, Murder, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, he's definitely made his mark in Bollywood.
Hashmi owns luxury homes and cars
Hashmi's got some serious real estate game: a penthouse in Goa (over ₹10 crore), a swanky Bandra apartment (₹16 crore), and a villa in Lonavala (₹12 crore).
His garage is just as impressive, featuring a Lamborghini Huracan (₹3.2 crore), a Range Rover Vogue (₹2.9 crore), and an Audi A8 L (₹1.88 crore).
Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' opens August 14
He's back as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, hitting theaters August 14 alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
It'll be interesting to see how it does, as it will face box-office competition from Batwara 1947.