Hassan refuses to attend AMMA meeting, demands independent investigation Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Drama is unfolding in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) as actor Ansiba Hassan refused to attend a crucial committee meeting on June 1, 2026.

She was supposed to present proof for her claims against fellow actor Tiny Tom, accusing him of communal remarks and character attacks and vice president Lakshmi Priya, who she says filed a fake police complaint.

Instead, Ansiba is asking for an independent investigation, saying she doesn't trust AMMA's leadership.