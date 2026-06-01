Hassan refuses to attend AMMA meeting, demands independent investigation
Drama is unfolding in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) as actor Ansiba Hassan refused to attend a crucial committee meeting on June 1, 2026.
She was supposed to present proof for her claims against fellow actor Tiny Tom, accusing him of communal remarks and character attacks and vice president Lakshmi Priya, who she says filed a fake police complaint.
Instead, Ansiba is asking for an independent investigation, saying she doesn't trust AMMA's leadership.
Tom denies allegations, Parvathi demands resignation
Tiny Tom has firmly denied all accusations, calling them attempts to ruin his reputation.
Meanwhile, actor Maala Parvathi has publicly called for the executive committee's resignation, blaming it for not handling complaints properly and demanding a fair probe into Ansiba's discrimination claims.
Lakshmi Priya is set to meet with police about her own complaint against Ansiba.
The feud keeps escalating as both sides stick to their positions.