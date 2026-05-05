Hathaway channels Keats in Kors gown at Met Gala 2026

Blunt wears $500,000 pearl body necklace

Designer Michael Kors called her outfit "We loved collaborating with Anne to tell a story that is as old as time: a wish for peace, beauty, and harmony." She finished the look with gold jewelry for an extra touch of elegance.

Emily Blunt also made waves in a bold Ashi Studio outfit topped with a $500,000 pearl body necklace.

And while Meryl Streep skipped the event, she did appear on Vogue's May 2026 cover alongside Anna Wintour.