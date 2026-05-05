Hathaway channels Keats in Kors gown at Met Gala 2026
Anne Hathaway turned heads at the Met Gala 2026 with a custom black ball gown by Michael Kors Collection. The theme this year was "Costume Art," all about how fashion connects to the human body.
Hathaway's look paid tribute to John Keats's Ode on a Grecian Urn, featuring hand-painted images of a dove and a goddess of peace.
Blunt wears $500,000 pearl body necklace
Designer Michael Kors called her outfit "We loved collaborating with Anne to tell a story that is as old as time: a wish for peace, beauty, and harmony." She finished the look with gold jewelry for an extra touch of elegance.
Emily Blunt also made waves in a bold Ashi Studio outfit topped with a $500,000 pearl body necklace.
And while Meryl Streep skipped the event, she did appear on Vogue's May 2026 cover alongside Anna Wintour.