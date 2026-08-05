Hathaway confirms 'The Princess Diaries 3' development, original script tossed

Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) is directing, with Flora Greeson writing the script. Author Meg Cabot even called this version her favorite yet.

Julie Andrews's return as Queen Clarisse isn't guaranteed since she's unsure about joining in. As for the rest of the cast, Chris Pine, Sandra Oh, Mandy Moore, and Robert Schwartzman have all shown interest in coming back.

Filming will wait a bit longer, though. Hathaway is expecting her third child.