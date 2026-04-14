Hathaway in Lever Couture at New York 'Mother Mary' premiere Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Anne Hathaway made a statement at the New York premiere of her new film Mother Mary, rocking a custom Lever Couture gown with bold, sculptural vibes and asymmetrical draping, totally channeling her on-screen pop star persona.

She finished off the look with an Alexis Bittar clutch and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.