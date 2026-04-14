Hathaway in Lever Couture at New York 'Mother Mary' premiere
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway made a statement at the New York premiere of her new film Mother Mary, rocking a custom Lever Couture gown with bold, sculptural vibes and asymmetrical draping, totally channeling her on-screen pop star persona.
She finished off the look with an Alexis Bittar clutch and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.
Hathaway wore over $100,000 Bulgari jewelry
Hathaway's outfit was topped off with over $100,000 in Bulgari jewelry, including diamond and emerald pieces from their Serpenti collection.
As for the film, she stars as a pop star on a comeback tour alongside Michaela Coel. Directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary hits theaters April 17, 2026.