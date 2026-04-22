Hathaway pushes inclusive casting at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Anne Hathaway is pushing for real change in the fashion world. At The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, she noticed the lack of diversity among models and spoke up to producers right away.

Thanks to her, the film's casting became more inclusive. As Hathaway put it, "We also know in the last few years that the fashion industry can take a more inclusive approach to beauty standards and I think that we're all kind of happier when it's like that, when everybody feels included."