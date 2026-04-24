Hathaway says she will not pursue music after 'Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway just starred as the titular songstress/pop star in Mother Mary, singing tracks by FKA Twigs, Jack Antonoff, and Charli XCX.
But she's made it clear: she's not planning to swap acting for a music career.
In a chat with The New York Times, Hathaway said performing as a musician was fun for the film, but her heart is firmly in acting.
Hathaway says acting has greater depth
Hathaway shared that acting gives her a kind of depth she doesn't find in pop stardom, saying, "I love acting because there's a depth to it that I don't think you get in pop stardom."
She also opened up about the tough balance between filming nonstop and being present as a parent, calling her recent schedule "That kind of a pace is unsustainable, particularly now. I have young children,".
For fans: The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1.