Hathaway shields Coel with sleeves at 'Mother Mary' screening

Hathaway, Coel describe roles and influences

In Mother Mary, Hathaway plays a pop star reconnecting with her old friend and costume designer, played by Coel.

To get into character, Hathaway got tips from Charli XCX, while Coel drew inspiration from her own mom's resilience as a seamstress.

Outside this film, Hathaway is also working on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity, and The Odyssey.