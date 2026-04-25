Hathaway shields Coel with sleeves at 'Mother Mary' screening
Entertainment
At a recent London screening of Mother Mary, Anne Hathaway had a sweet bestie moment with co-star Michaela Coel.
When Coel's Loewe gown started acting up, Hathaway quickly used her dramatic sleeves to shield her while she sorted it out.
The moment was captured in a video shared to Hits Radio's Instagram.
Hathaway, Coel describe roles and influences
In Mother Mary, Hathaway plays a pop star reconnecting with her old friend and costume designer, played by Coel.
To get into character, Hathaway got tips from Charli XCX, while Coel drew inspiration from her own mom's resilience as a seamstress.
Outside this film, Hathaway is also working on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity, and The Odyssey.