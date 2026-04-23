Hathaway, Streep at London 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep just hit the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, 20 years after the original.
Hathaway turned heads in a navy Versace gown and power ponytail, while fans are buzzing for the film's release on May 1, 2026.
Hathaway confident, Blunt and Tucci return
Anne Hathaway shared about herself and her character. "I think we're both more confident," Hathaway shared about herself and her character.
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also return.