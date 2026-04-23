Hathaway, Streep at London 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep just hit the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, 20 years after the original.

Hathaway turned heads in a navy Versace gown and power ponytail, while fans are buzzing for the film's release on May 1, 2026.