Hathaway Streep dazzle Tokyo at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep turned heads at the Tokyo event of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Hathaway rocked a strapless dress with a bold red panel and dramatic ruffles, while Streep channeled Miranda Priestly in a sharp red outfit with abstract white patterns.
The duo's looks mixed high fashion with a nod to their iconic roles, setting the stage for the film's May 1 release.
Hathaway's minimal look, Streep's Priestly sunglasses
Hathaway kept it sleek with minimal jewelry and delicate heels, letting her structured gown do the talking.
Streep added oversized sunglasses for that classic Priestly vibe.
Together, they showed how The Devil Wears Prada still inspires both fashion and pop culture years later.