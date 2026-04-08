Hathaway Streep dazzle Tokyo at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep turned heads at the Tokyo event of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Hathaway rocked a strapless dress with a bold red panel and dramatic ruffles, while Streep channeled Miranda Priestly in a sharp red outfit with abstract white patterns.

The duo's looks mixed high fashion with a nod to their iconic roles, setting the stage for the film's May 1 release.