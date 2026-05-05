Hathaway wears hand painted Michael Kors at Met Gala
Anne Hathaway made a big impression at the 2026 Met Gala, rocking a black-and-white Michael Kors dress.
The gown was hand-painted by artist Peter McGough, with eye-catching details like a hand reaching for a dove on the front and the Goddess of Peace on the back.
Even after her busy Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, Hathaway told Vogue she was running on excitement (and just "a little bit" of sleep) for the big night.
Met Gala spotlights 'Fashion is Art'
This year's Met Gala theme, "Fashion Is Art," highlighted how clothing can be both creative and meaningful. The event kicked off The Met's Costume Art spring exhibit, mixing thousands of years of art with historic and modern outfits.
With co-chairs like Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour leading the way, curator Andrew Bolton said it was all about "the centrality of the dressed body in the museum's vast collection."
Since her first Met Gala in 2010, Hathaway has previously rocked several iconic looks for the spring fashion event.