Hathaway wears hand painted Michael Kors at Met Gala

Met Gala spotlights 'Fashion is Art'

This year's Met Gala theme, "Fashion Is Art," highlighted how clothing can be both creative and meaningful. The event kicked off The Met's Costume Art spring exhibit, mixing thousands of years of art with historic and modern outfits.

With co-chairs like Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour leading the way, curator Andrew Bolton said it was all about "the centrality of the dressed body in the museum's vast collection."

Since her first Met Gala in 2010, Hathaway has previously rocked several iconic looks for the spring fashion event.