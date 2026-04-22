Hathaway's casual Inshallah remark goes viral across social media
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway recently went viral after casually dropping the Arabic phrase Inshallah ("if God wills") during a recent interview, saying, "I want to live a long, healthy life — Inshallah, I hope so."
The moment quickly caught fire on social media and got people buzzing.
Mixed X reactions to Hathaway clip
Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) were mixed: some were impressed by her natural use of the phrase, while others replayed the clip just to make sure they heard it right.
Many appreciated how comfortable she sounded using Inshallah, and some even connected it to her past movie roles.
The moment also opened up wider chats about language, culture, and how phrases travel beyond their roots.