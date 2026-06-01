HBO confirms 'Euphoria' will end after Season 3, Levinson says Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

HBO just confirmed that Euphoria is officially ending after its third season, so there won't be a Season four.

The series, which started in 2019 and tackled tough topics like addiction, has reached its planned finish.

Creator Sam Levinson shared, "This feels like the end to me," making it clear the story is complete.