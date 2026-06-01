HBO confirms 'Euphoria' will end after Season 3, Levinson says
Entertainment
HBO just confirmed that Euphoria is officially ending after its third season, so there won't be a Season four.
The series, which started in 2019 and tackled tough topics like addiction, has reached its planned finish.
Creator Sam Levinson shared, "This feels like the end to me," making it clear the story is complete.
'Euphoria' Season 3 concluded key arcs
Season three gave fans some big character shifts: Cassie launched an OnlyFans career, Maddy and Lexi chased Hollywood dreams, Jules explored escorting, and Rue kept battling addiction.
HBO says the finale truly wrapped up these journeys.
Zendaya even hinted at this on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, saying "closure is coming."
All three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.