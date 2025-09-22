Next Article
HBO's 'The Devil is Busy' on JioCinema: Release date
Entertainment
HBO's new documentary, The Devil is Busy, lands on JioHotstar in India this September 24—just a day after its US debut.
Directed by Emmy winners Geeta Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton, this 31-minute film dives into the real-life struggles of a women's health clinic in Atlanta.
Plot and theme of the documentary
The doc zeroes in on what clinic staff face daily since the Roe v. Wade reversal—think tough conditions and constant threats while trying to keep patients safe and care accessible.
The story unfolds through Traci, the head of security, whose dedication shines as she protects her team and patients against outside hostility.