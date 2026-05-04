Delhi HC protects Arjun Kapoor's personality rights, bans explicit content

The Delhi High Court has upheld Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor 's personality rights by prohibiting unauthorized use of his name, image, and identity, reported PTI. The ruling came after Kapoor alleged that various entities were unlawfully exploiting his persona for commercial gains. The court also ordered the immediate removal of sexually explicit and objectionable content generated using AI tools involving the actor.

Legal proceedings Plaintiff demonstrated his hard work in film industry: Court Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that Kapoor had built an "exclusive place for himself" in the film industry. "The plaintiff has been able to demonstrate that over the years, with his hardwork and also with his performances in the film world, has created an exclusive place for himself." "All these attributes, individually or cumulatively, are source identifiers of the plaintiff and his personality/publicity rights."

Content removal AI-generated explicit content likely to cause irreparable harm: Court The court further held that the use of AI tools to create sexually explicit and objectionable content involving the Ishaqzaade actor was a clear infringement of his personality rights. It directed the immediate takedown of such material, noting it was damaging and likely to cause irreparable harm to his image. "Such videos are vulgar and clearly would dent the image and the personality rights of the plaintiff, not only beyond measure, but presumably, irreparably too."

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Actor's allegations What was Kapoor's complaint? Kapoor had recently approached the court seeking protection of his personality rights. He alleged that his persona was being commercially exploited through merchandise such as T-shirts and mugs bearing his image. The suit, represented by advocate Pravin Anand, also mentioned instances where AI platforms used generative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to replicate the actor's voice and create digital avatars and deepfake content without his consent.

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