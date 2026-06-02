'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' arrives June 5
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is finally landing in Indian cinemas on June 5, 2026.
Directed by Travis Knight, this action-packed adventure follows He-Man as he battles Skeletor to reclaim the Sword of Power and save Eternia.
You can catch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam, so everyone gets a chance to join the fun.
Galitzine and Leto lead voice cast
Nicholas Galitzine voices He-Man, with Meezaan Jafri handling Hindi dubbing. Karthik (Tamil), Nikhil Siddhartha (Telugu), and Unni Mukundan (Malayalam) bring He-Man to life for local fans.
Jared Leto plays Skeletor; Jaaved Jaaferi takes over his Hindi voice while Adithya Menon covers Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions.
The cast also features Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms and Camila Mendes as Teela, making this a star-studded treat for fans across languages.