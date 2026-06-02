'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' arrives June 5 Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is finally landing in Indian cinemas on June 5, 2026.

Directed by Travis Knight, this action-packed adventure follows He-Man as he battles Skeletor to reclaim the Sword of Power and save Eternia.

You can catch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam, so everyone gets a chance to join the fun.