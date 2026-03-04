'He-Man' returns to big screen in June 2026
He-Man is officially returning to the big screen with a new live-action Masters of the Universe movie, landing in theaters on June 5, 2026.
The story takes us back to Eternia, where Prince Adam transforms into He-Man to defend his kingdom from Skeletor's latest evil plans—classic power of Grayskull style.
Cast and crew of the film
Nicholas Galitzine will take on the dual role of Prince Adam and He-Man, while Jared Leto steps in as Skeletor. Camila Mendes and Morena Baccarin round out the cast.
Directed by Travis Knight (of Bumblebee fame), with production design from Guy Hendrix Dyas (Inception), the film aims for a fun mix of nostalgia and fresh energy.
Expect colorful characters, epic battles, and plenty of nods to the original cartoon—old fans and newcomers alike have something to look forward to.