'He-Man' returns to big screen in June 2026

Cast and crew of the film

Nicholas Galitzine will take on the dual role of Prince Adam and He-Man, while Jared Leto steps in as Skeletor. Camila Mendes and Morena Baccarin round out the cast.

Directed by Travis Knight (of Bumblebee fame), with production design from Guy Hendrix Dyas (Inception), the film aims for a fun mix of nostalgia and fresh energy.

Expect colorful characters, epic battles, and plenty of nods to the original cartoon—old fans and newcomers alike have something to look forward to.