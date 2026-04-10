Headey joins 'Wednesday' Season 3, may play villain alongside McCarthy

Burton directs 'Wednesday' amid Dublin filming

Filming is underway in Dublin with Tim Burton back as director.

Eva Green joins as Morticia Addams's sister, and Winona Ryder has a mystery role. Chris Sarandon and Oscar Morgan are also coming aboard.

Fan favorites like Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan are all returning.

This season picks up right where things left off: expect Wednesday on a rescue mission with Uncle Fester by her side.