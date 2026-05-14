Prosenjit Chatterjee launched the initiative

Bengali artists get health support, Prosenjit unveils 'Uttom Subidha' card

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:23 pm May 14, 202602:23 pm

What's the story

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum has launched a new healthcare welfare initiative for its members and employees. The initiative, unveiled by superstar actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Wednesday, aims to provide enhanced medical support and wellness benefits to artistes and their families across West Bengal. It was launched on the occasion of the birth centenary year of legendary actor Uttam Kumar, and hence, the health card will be called the "Uttom Subidha (wordplay on supreme facility)" card.