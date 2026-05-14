Bengali artists get health support, Prosenjit unveils 'Uttom Subidha' card
What's the story
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum has launched a new healthcare welfare initiative for its members and employees. The initiative, unveiled by superstar actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Wednesday, aims to provide enhanced medical support and wellness benefits to artistes and their families across West Bengal. It was launched on the occasion of the birth centenary year of legendary actor Uttam Kumar, and hence, the health card will be called the "Uttom Subidha (wordplay on supreme facility)" card.
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Forum General Secretary on the initiative
Speaking at the launch event, Forum General Secretary Shantilal Mukherjee said, per TOI, the initiative "reflects the organization's continued focus on the well-being of artistes while also commemorating the birth centenary year of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar." The move is an attempt to ensure that film artists in West Bengal have access to essential healthcare services.
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Key features of the initiative
The initiative will provide members with access to discounts on medicines, diagnostic tests, health packages, and radiology services. Home delivery facilities and special health camps are also part of the program. A healthcare assistance fund of ₹30,000 has been introduced for Forum members who require medical support.