Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' stampede case hearing gets postponed
What's the story
The Nampally Court in Hyderabad has postponed the hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case involving actor Allu Arjun to July 6. The incident, which took place on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of his film Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of a woman. Arjun has been named Accused No. 11 in this case.
Court proceedings
Reason behind court's decision
On Monday, Arjun was expected to appear before the court in person. However, his legal team informed the court that he would attend the hearing virtually as he is currently shooting for a film in Mumbai. The Nampally Criminal Court subsequently adjourned the hearing to July 6 because some accused individuals failed to appear before the Magistrate. Advocate Bhanu Chander, representing Sandhya Theatre, confirmed this development.
Incident recap
What do we know about the stampede?
The stampede occurred when a crowd surged forward to meet Arjun during the screening of Pushpa 2. A 35-year-old woman named Revathi lost her life in this chaos, while her eight-year-old son Sritej was hospitalized with serious injuries. Following the incident, Arjun and his father-producer Allu Aravind provided financial assistance to Revathi's family and covered their medical expenses.
Actor's statement
Arjun's reaction to tragedy
Two years after the tragic incident, Arjun expressed deep sorrow over Revathi's death. In a video message on X, he wrote, "My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally." The actor also promised to provide every assistance to help Revathi's family navigate through this difficult period.