Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' stampede case hearing gets postponed 

Actor's statement

Arjun's reaction to tragedy

Two years after the tragic incident, Arjun expressed deep sorrow over Revathi's death. In a video message on X, he wrote, "My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally." The actor also promised to provide every assistance to help Revathi's family navigate through this difficult period.