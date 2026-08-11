'Heartin' hits Prime Video and SimplySouth August 14 2026

After meeting Sadhana, an IT professional who has moved to Jaipur from Chennai to escape pressure from her parents to get married, Shiva's world is turned upside down by an accident that causes amnesia.

He forgets his present with Sadhana and thinks he's still with his college ex, Sahitya, setting up plenty of drama between past and present.

The film features Emaya T and Pragathi in key roles, with music by Rajesh Murugesan and production by Trident Arts.