'Heated Rivalry 2' will arrive in India via Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play , the streaming platform, has announced its plans to renew the hit series Heated Rivalry for a second season for the Indian audience. The announcement comes as part of a major Hollywood push and a shift to a theatrical-first model, per Deadline. The streamer also revealed that over 100 premieres are scheduled for 2026, with 10-12 titles set to release in Indian theaters before their streaming debut.

Series update Updates on 'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 The creator of Heated Rivalry, Jacob Tierney, recently revealed that the second season will delve into "more serious territory." The series is based on the novels by Rachel Reid. Reid also provided an update on the progress of the next edition of her books. "I've been writing it for about a year now," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I was working on it secretly right up until January, when it was announced. I like it. I'm very happy with it."

Strategic shift Move into theatrical-first releases marks an important step: Asia founder Lionsgate Play Asia founder Rohit Jain emphasized that the platform's move into theatrical-first releases is a significant step forward. He said, "Our move into theatrical-first releases marks an important step, giving films the cinematic scale they deserve while ensuring a seamless journey to streaming." This strategy reflects the streamer's commitment to an integrated approach across both theatrical and digital windows.

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Content strategy What's in the catalogue? Lionsgate Play is betting on the Indian audience's growing appetite for Hollywood entertainment. The platform already offers a range of movies such as the John Wick franchise, Den of Thieves 2, and The Beekeeper, along with TV series like Heated Rivalry and Normal People. Regional titles such as Dakshina, Eleven, and Soothravakyam are also part of its diverse catalogue.

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