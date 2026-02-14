'Heated Rivalry' streaming on Lionsgate Play from this date
Entertainment
Heated Rivalry, the Canadian queer hockey drama based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, is making its Indian debut on Lionsgate Play from February 20, 2026.
Starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the series brings a fresh take on sports and romance.
Plot of the series
The show follows two rival hockey players whose fierce competition hides a decade-long secret romance.
Shot throughout Ontario, including Hamilton as a primary filming hub, in 37 days, Heated Rivalry quickly became a global hit after launching into the top five scripted debuts on HBO Max.
Where to watch 'Heated Rivalry'
In India, you'll find Heated Rivalry exclusively on Lionsgate Play.
It's available in English and Hindi (dubbed)—making it easy for more viewers to dive into this buzzy series.