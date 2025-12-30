Why 'Heated Rivalry' won't be eligible for Emmys

The hit HBO Max-Crave series Heated Rivalry , a romantic drama about two rival NHL players, is ineligible for the upcoming Emmy Awards . Despite its popularity, the show is fully funded by Canadian company Bell Media and doesn't meet the eligibility criteria set by the Television Academy for foreign productions. The rules state that such a production can only be considered if it is a co-production between US and foreign partners with creative input from both sides before production begins.

Production details HBO Max's role in 'Heated Rivalry' production HBO Max joined the project after its first season was completed, which was too late for it to become a co-financier or producer. This means HBO Max had no creative input in the show and is only acting as its US distributor. The network's content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed to Variety this arrangement will continue for the second season of Heated Rivalry.

CEO's statement 'We're not going to be involved' Bloys told Variety, "We're not going to be involved. I think the last thing the show needs is people meddling in what works." He added that he would be excited to receive episodes of the show and highlight them on HBO Max. Despite its Emmy ineligibility, if submitted, Heated Rivalry will still be eligible for consideration at the International Emmys.