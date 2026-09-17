'Heavy Metal': Film on Kodaikanal mercury contamination is coming
What's the story
Abundantia Entertainment, helmed by Vikram Malhotra, and Almighty Motion Picture, led by Prabhleen Sandhu, are joining forces for Heavy Metal. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film will be based on Ameer Shahul's investigative book Heavy Metal: How a Global Corporation Poisoned Kodaikanal. Currently in pre-production with principal casting underway, filming is expected to begin shortly.
Film's focus
The film will be based on a real environmental controversy
The film will delve into the mercury contamination controversy in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, and the happenings at a thermometer factory run by Hindustan Unilever.
The issue first came to light in 2001 when allegations were made about the disposal of mercury-contaminated waste from the plant.
It has since turned into a long-drawn battle involving ex-factory workers, local residents, environmentalists, and Greenpeace.
Narrative approach
Makers aim to present a corporate-environmental thriller
Inspired by Shahul's investigative narrative, Heavy Metal will be a corporate-environmental thriller that explores the human stories behind the controversy.
The makers aim to delve into the lives of those impacted by the issue and broader themes of industrial practices and environmental consequences.
The film's creative approach is said to be influenced by Erin Brockovich, Dark Waters, and Chernobyl while focusing on Kodaikanal's specific events.
Production details
'Heavy Metal' will continue Almighty's focus on true stories
For Almighty Motion Picture, Heavy Metal is another addition to its portfolio of projects based on true stories. The production house recently backed the MX Player series Made in India: A Titan Story.
The collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment marks a unique partnership between two production banners for a film that blends corporate thriller, investigative mystery, and human drama elements.
Information about the director, cast, and other members of the production team is likely to be revealed in the coming days.