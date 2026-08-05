'Hell Grind' AI film made in 2 weeks for $500,000
Entertainment
Hell Grind is a new 95-minute action-fantasy movie, and here's the wild part: it was made using AI in just two weeks.
Created by San Francisco startup Higgsfield AI for $500,000, the film follows four street thieves whose heist goes sideways when an ancient artifact drags one of them into a mythical underworld.
Higgsfield AI shares full production process
The film had its screening at Cannes (though not in competition), showing off how far AI filmmaking has come.
Higgsfield AI even shared its full digital production process (everything from prompts to raw files) so anyone curious about making movies with AI can see how it's done.
Most of the budget went to cloud GPUs, hinting that indie filmmakers could soon make their own films without Hollywood-level cash.