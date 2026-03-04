'Hello Bachhon': Netflix's Alakh Pandey biopic release date announced

This is how Pandey became a massive edtech icon

Alakh Pandey grew up in Prayagraj and left engineering college before finishing.

He started teaching physics for JEE on YouTube, launched his YouTube channel (date not specified in source) and rose to prominence in subsequent years (date not specified in source), turning the Physics Wallah ecosystem into a massive hit with over 31 million subscribers across multiple channels.

By 2020, he teamed up with Prateek Maheshwari to launch the PW app—making affordable courses for students—and now Physics Wallah has over 10 million paid users and more than 180 centers across India.