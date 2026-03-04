'Hello Bachhon': Netflix's Alakh Pandey biopic release date announced
Netflix is dropping "Hello Bachhon" on March 6, 2026—a series all about Alakh Pandey, the mind behind Physics Wallah.
With Viineet Kumar Singh stepping into Pandey's shoes and Pratish Mehta directing, the show dives into how a small-town teacher became an edtech icon.
This is how Pandey became a massive edtech icon
Alakh Pandey grew up in Prayagraj and left engineering college before finishing.
He started teaching physics for JEE on YouTube, launched his YouTube channel (date not specified in source) and rose to prominence in subsequent years (date not specified in source), turning the Physics Wallah ecosystem into a massive hit with over 31 million subscribers across multiple channels.
By 2020, he teamed up with Prateek Maheshwari to launch the PW app—making affordable courses for students—and now Physics Wallah has over 10 million paid users and more than 180 centers across India.
Pandey has already achieved so much at just 30
Physics Wallah became India's 101st unicorn in 2022, and Pandey landed on Hurun's under-35 list of achievers.
Today, he leads academics and business at PW while staying focused on helping students who need it most—proof that big dreams can start from humble places.