'Hello Bachhon' trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh leads fight against unfair exams
Entertainment
"Hello Bachhon" drops on Netflix March 6, starring Vineet Kumar Singh as a small-town Physics teacher inspired by Alakh Pandey (Physics Wallah).
The series follows his fight against a tough, unfair exam system and how he connects with underprivileged NEET aspirants using creative teaching methods that build real bonds.
More about the show and its creators
Directed by Pratish Mehta and created by Abhishek Yadav, the show is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The cast also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole.
As Netflix put it when sharing the trailer: "Everybody's welcome in this class. Ummeed se hogi sapnon ki udaan."