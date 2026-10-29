Why Hello Kitty makers ended partnership with a Japanese show
What's the story
Sanrio, the company behind the iconic character Hello Kitty, has announced its decision to terminate a merchandise partnership with a controversial Japanese television show. The decision comes after widespread criticism from Chinese state media and social media users over the portrayal of Chinese agents torturing a Japanese operative in Vivant, a popular spy thriller series. The backlash also extended to Sanrio's characters, such as My Melody and Cinnamoroll, who were featured on merchandise inspired by the show.
Corporate response
'We will strengthen our review processes...'
In a statement released on Wednesday, Sanrio said it decided to end its collaboration with Vivant after finding that the show "contained elements inconsistent with Sanrio's core values."
The company emphasized its commitment to using characters like Hello Kitty to promote values of care and connection.
Sanrio added, "We take the feedback we have received regarding this incident very seriously."
"Moving forward, we will strengthen our review processes for all future collaborative projects."
Show's portrayal
Controversy surrounding 'Vivant' and Chinese state media backlash
The controversy began when Chinese state media criticized Vivant for depicting Chinese agents using "ruthless violence" to torture members of Japan's self-defense forces.
The state-run tabloid Global Times said the acts shown in the episode "bear striking similarities to the torture inflicted on Chinese nationals by invading Japanese troops" during World War II.
In one episode, a Chinese agent is seen cutting off a Japanese intelligence officer's fingers and stabbing him in the abdomen.
Diplomatic tensions
Diplomatic tensions between China and Japan
The controversy comes amid strained relations between China and Japan.
Last November, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan sparked a diplomatic firestorm. Takaichi had suggested that Japan would activate its self-defense force if China attacked Taiwan.
In response to Sanrio's decision to cut ties with Vivant, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the incident should "serve as a warning to the international community and discerning people in Japan."