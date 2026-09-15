Helly Shah claims 'Chumbak' gave her career a 'new direction'
What's the story
Helly Shah, a veteran of the television industry, is excited about her new show Chumbak. The series marks her reunion with JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia after 14 years. Shah told Variety India, "I am glad that they could see Twinkle in me. I doubted I could pull this off." "Chumbak made me feel like I have evolved as an actor and can think of a new direction in my career."
Role evolution
'Idea was to make her annoying naivety lovable'
Shah said, "So far, people have seen me as the girl-next-door. With Chumbak, I am exploring comedy, a totally new genre."
"Twinkle is the daughter of a local don. She is delusional enough to think that she is the most sensible and wise person in this world."
"The idea was to make her annoying naivety lovable on screen, which was the trickiest part."
Career shift
Shah 'consciously wanted to stay away' from daily soaps
Shah added, "It is very easy to give up when you are not getting the kind of work you want."
"And when an opportunity of this kind chooses you...it feels like your talent is reaching the right stage."
She also commented on her break from TV, saying, "I was overexposed with the number of daily soaps I did."
"I consciously wanted to stay away from it so that people could easily relate to the different characters I would play henceforth."