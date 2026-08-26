'Chumbak' trailer: Neighbors become family in Netflix's new comedy series
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming series Chumbak, a family comedy set in the bustling world of a contemporary Indian neighborhood. The show explores how neighbors often become an extension of a person's family, with minor issues at home quickly escalating into colony-wide concerns. The series is backed by Hats Off Productions, famous for comedies like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. It premieres on September 10.
Character introduction
What is 'Chumbak' about?
The Chumbak trailer follows different families and their everyday dilemmas.
However, things take a turn when one of the couples decides that they are getting a divorce.
The text in the trailer says, "Chumbak Colony, Chembur. Paanch padosi, dus dost, hazaar hungamein (Five neighbours. 10 friends. A thousand shenanigans)."
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Iss colony mein padosiyon ke saath chipke hai problems 👀 And the name is Chumbak Colony 🤭🧲 pic.twitter.com/mA4eysUBGB— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 26, 2026
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Chumbak'
The series features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghvan, and Sandeepa Dhar.
The show is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, with Jamnadas Majethia and Kapadia as producers.
In a joint statement, Majethia and Kapadia said they wanted to capture the essence of neighborhoods where nothing is truly personal.
"We've always loved telling stories and finding humor in everyday relationships."