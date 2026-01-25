Hema Malini celebrates late Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan honor
Hema Malini shared her pride after her late husband, Bollywood legend Dharmendra, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day eve.
The government recognized his "immense contribution" to Indian cinema, with Malini posting warmly on X: "So so proud that the govt has recognized Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."
Who was Dharmendra?
Born in Punjab in 1936, Dharmendra made his mark with over 300 films—think Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Haqeeqat.
He won major honors like the Padma Bhushan (2012) and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (1997).
Off screen, he was a father of six; his final screen appearance was in Ikkis, which was released earlier this year (2026).
He passed away at 89 last November.