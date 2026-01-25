Hema Malini celebrates late Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan honor

Who was Dharmendra?

Born in Punjab in 1936, Dharmendra made his mark with over 300 films—think Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Haqeeqat.

He won major honors like the Padma Bhushan (2012) and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (1997).

Off screen, he was a father of six; his final screen appearance was in Ikkis, which was released earlier this year (2026).

He passed away at 89 last November.