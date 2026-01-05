'Seeing him sink was difficult': Hema on Dharmendra's final days

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days before his 90th birthday. In her first interview since his death, wife and fellow actor Hema Malini has opened up about his final days. Speaking to The Times of India, she said it was difficult to witness him deteriorate during his last moments and that no one should have to endure such a situation.

Family support 'We were all together...' Malini said, "It has been terrible because for a month we were struggling when he was not well. We were constantly trying to cope with whatever was happening in the hospital." "We were all there...I, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby, all together." "In the past, there had been instances when he went to the hospital and came back home fine. We thought iss baar bhi aa jayenge (this time too he would pull through)."

Cherished memories Malini reminisced about their time together Malini also shared how they were looking forward to celebrating Dharmendra's 90th birthday on December 8. "The preparations were on, and then suddenly, he was not there. To personally see him sink was very difficult." "Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation." Also reflecting on the widespread media coverage during Dharmendra's hospitalization, she said, "Sunny was getting upset and angry. We were going through an emotional time...the media was running behind our cars... harassment bahut hua."

Daily reminders Malini's daily reminders of Dharmendra's absence Malini also spoke about the little things that remind her of Dharmendra. "Aaj subah thepla banaya tha, which he loved having with chutney. He liked having idli sambar, and coffee in our house," she said. "So, whenever these things are made at home, we miss him deeply." "It is important for us to keep him alive in our hearts and memories. We have so many videos together, woh dekhke toh rona aa jata hai."

Prayer meets Malini broke silence on separate prayer meets for Dharmendra Malini also revealed why the family organized two separate prayer meets for the legend. While one was hosted by Malini, the other was organized by the Deols. She said, "Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai. We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different. Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics." "Mathura is my constituency...so, I kept a prayer meeting there."

Legacy Dharmendra's farmhouse might be turned into a museum Further talking about the family's plans to turn Dharmendra's Lonavala farmhouse into a museum, she said, "I think Sunny is planning to do something on those lines. He will definitely do it." "His farm in Lonavala is extremely beautiful; it feels like a mini Punjab. He has cows there, and we get ghee from the farm." "Everything is happening in a nice way. So there's no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga."