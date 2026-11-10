'Went with least expectations': Hema Malini reviews 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Hema Malini recently shared her thoughts on the much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Despite initial skepticism about how much could be altered in a well-known narrative like Ramayana, Malini was surprised by the film's presentation and special effects.
Positive review
'I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation'
Malini shared her review on X. She wrote, "Watched the latest version of Ramayan: The Movie."
"As it was an epic, I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a narration that even young kids are aware of."
"I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind-blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Watched the latest version of Ramayan the Movie.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2026
As it was an epic, I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a a narration that even young kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind blowing special… pic.twitter.com/tH37UBQlW1
Casting praise
"I could see the audience response, transported...'
Malini went on to commend the casting of the movie, stating, "Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists."
"I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded."
"In fact the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed!"
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Ramayana' so far
Meanwhile, Ramayana has been doing well at the box office.
After five days of its release, the film's total India gross collection stands at ₹413.9 crore with a net collection of ₹346.35 crore so far.
Meanwhile, the film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, and Lara Dutta, among others.