Hema Malini sells her Mumbai apartments for ₹12.5 crore

These flats are right in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's prime residential and lifestyle destinations known for its upscale vibe and excellent connectivity via the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor.

Each apartment offers about 1,017 square feet of built-up space, with stamp duty and registration adding to the price tag.

The sale highlights not just the area's popularity but also suggests how celebrity-owned properties may keep drawing attention in Mumbai's real estate scene.