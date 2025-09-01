Hema Malini sells her Mumbai apartments for ₹12.5 crore
Hema Malini, the iconic Bollywood actor and politician, just sold two of her luxury apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara area for a total of ₹12.5 crore.
The deal wrapped up in August 2025 and included both units in the plush Oberoi Springs complex—each going for ₹6.25 crore and coming with its own parking spot.
These flats are right in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's prime residential and lifestyle destinations known for its upscale vibe and excellent connectivity via the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor.
Each apartment offers about 1,017 square feet of built-up space, with stamp duty and registration adding to the price tag.
The sale highlights not just the area's popularity but also suggests how celebrity-owned properties may keep drawing attention in Mumbai's real estate scene.