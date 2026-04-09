Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake for 'Extraction 3' on Netflix
Entertainment
It's official, Chris Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 3.
Netflix just sealed the deal, with Sam Hargrave directing once again.
Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also coming back as Alcott and Nik Khan, so expect the core crew to reunite for more action.
'Extraction' Netflix hit inspired by 'Ciudad'
Extraction has been a major Netflix hit since 2020, surprising even skeptics when the sequel took off.
Inspired by Ande Parks's graphic novel Ciudad, these movies are loved for their intense action and gripping stories.
With a third film on the way, fans are excited to see what's next for Tyler Rake and his team.