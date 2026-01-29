'Hera Pheri 3' delayed by technical issues, says Paresh Rawal
Entertainment
Paresh Rawal has shared that Hera Pheri 3 is on hold because of some unresolved issues between Akshay Kumar and the producers—not because of any legal drama.
He reassured fans that the movie is still happening and said he is "ready to sign the papers once the issue between Akshay and the producers is resolved."
Baburao isn't going anywhere
Rawal also made it clear how important his character Baburao is to the series, saying, "But even at the cost of modesty, I am saying that if they're going with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Babu Rao, then it will be a disaster."
The Hera Pheri movies are loved for the chemistry between Raju, Shyam, and Baburao—a combo fans definitely don't want to see broken up.