Priyadarshan not directing 'Hera Pheri 3,' reveals producer
What's the story
Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the producer of the upcoming Bollywood film Hera Pheri 3, has confirmed that Priyadarshan will not be directing the project. In an interview with Variety India, he said, "No, Priyadarshan is not part of it." Sharing the project's current status, he revealed, "Things are on track and moving in the right direction." The third installment of the popular comedy franchise will star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.
Producer-actor bond
On his relationship with Kumar
Nadiadwallah also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Kumar, saying it is like a "brotherhood." "It is above finance and pressure. Our relationship goes back to 1996-97. It is based on staying together, working together, and that's the bond we share." He also praised Rawal's dedication to his craft, calling him "unreal" and "spiritual." "His thoughts, support and efforts are beyond ordinary. There is something spiritual about the way he approaches his work."
Film aspirations
Nadiadwallah's vision for 'Family Universe'
Nadiadwallah also shared his vision for a "Family Universe" with movies that can bring families together. He said, "We want to create everything that can attract family audiences to come together and enjoy a theatrical experience." He also spoke about his dream project, Mahabharata, which he hopes to develop into a feature film. "It has emotion, bonding, warfare, deceit, treachery, romance, belief, and above all, it has Lord Krishna's message: right over might," he said.