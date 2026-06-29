Priyadarshan not directing 'Hera Pheri 3,' reveals producer

Producer-actor bond

On his relationship with Kumar

Nadiadwallah also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Kumar, saying it is like a "brotherhood." "It is above finance and pressure. Our relationship goes back to 1996-97. It is based on staying together, working together, and that's the bond we share." He also praised Rawal's dedication to his craft, calling him "unreal" and "spiritual." "His thoughts, support and efforts are beyond ordinary. There is something spiritual about the way he approaches his work."