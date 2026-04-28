Nadiadwallah files FIR for 'Hera Pheri' rights: Explained

In a new twist to the ongoing legal battle over the rights of the popular Bollywood franchise Hera Pheri , producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah has filed a cheating and copyright infringement FIR against Seven Arts International's GP Vijayakumar and M Paul Michael aka Lal. The FIR was registered on Monday, April 27, at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station for cheating and copyright infringement, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Legal proceedings Nadiadwallah has strong documentary evidence to support claims The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 356, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Nadiadwallah's complaint reportedly states that he has strong documentary evidence to support his claims. This includes financial records, assignment agreements, and documents related to the copyright and other rights of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Ownership dispute Investigation will likely delve into chain of title, contractual obligations According to sources, the documents in Nadiadwallah's possession prove his exclusive ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise. The investigation is likely to delve into the chain of title, contractual obligations, prior settlements, and financial dealings to ascertain the extent of the alleged wrongdoing. This development comes after Vijayakumar moved the Madras High Court in February against Nadiadwallah for trying to make Hera Pheri 3. Vijayakumar said the filmmaker has no rights to the franchise.

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