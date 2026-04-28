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Home / News / Entertainment News / Nadiadwallah files FIR for 'Hera Pheri' rights: Explained
Nadiadwallah files FIR for 'Hera Pheri' rights: Explained
Firoz A. Nadiadwallah has filed an FIR in 'Hera Pheri' rights dispute

Nadiadwallah files FIR for 'Hera Pheri' rights: Explained

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 28, 2026
11:46 am
What's the story

In a new twist to the ongoing legal battle over the rights of the popular Bollywood franchise Hera Pheri, producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah has filed a cheating and copyright infringement FIR against Seven Arts International's GP Vijayakumar and M Paul Michael aka Lal. The FIR was registered on Monday, April 27, at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station for cheating and copyright infringement, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Legal proceedings

Nadiadwallah has strong documentary evidence to support claims

The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 356, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Nadiadwallah's complaint reportedly states that he has strong documentary evidence to support his claims. This includes financial records, assignment agreements, and documents related to the copyright and other rights of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Ownership dispute

Investigation will likely delve into chain of title, contractual obligations

According to sources, the documents in Nadiadwallah's possession prove his exclusive ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise. The investigation is likely to delve into the chain of title, contractual obligations, prior settlements, and financial dealings to ascertain the extent of the alleged wrongdoing. This development comes after Vijayakumar moved the Madras High Court in February against Nadiadwallah for trying to make Hera Pheri 3. Vijayakumar said the filmmaker has no rights to the franchise.

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Franchise background

More about 'Hera Pheri' franchise

The first part of the Hera Pheri series was released in 2000, and with time, it became a cult classic. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was an even bigger hit. While Hera Pheri was helmed by Priyadarshan, the late Neeraj Vora directed Phir Hera Pheri. Vora also worked on the first part as a writer.

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