'He's a sweetheart': Jason Momoa on Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

Jason Momoa, known for Aquaman and Game of Thrones, had some heartfelt words for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Momoa said, "He's extremely handsome," and shared that they're mutual fans.

He even called SRK "a sweetheart" and admitted, "He's a better actor and better performer than I am."