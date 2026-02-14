'He's a sweetheart': Jason Momoa on Bollywood icon Shah Rukh
Jason Momoa, known for Aquaman and Game of Thrones, had some heartfelt words for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.
In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Momoa said, "He's extremely handsome," and shared that they're mutual fans.
He even called SRK "a sweetheart" and admitted, "He's a better actor and better performer than I am."
Momoa and SRK's friendship
Their friendship kicked off at the 2019 Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, where they met alongside Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Since then, they've crossed paths several times and built up genuine respect for each other.
Upcoming projects for Momoa and SRK
Momoa is keeping busy with big projects like The Wrecking Crew, A Minecraft Movie (2025), and five other films in 2026—including playing Lobo in Supergirl.
Meanwhile, SRK is making his much-awaited comeback with King in December 2026 (alongside his daughter Suhana Khan) after three years away from the big screen.